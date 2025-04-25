Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.25)

ソラナ
SOL$151.63+3.26%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001568+4.46%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1128+3.20%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00009453+2.42%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/25 Update:
$SOL resumes on-chain trading, trading volume increases
$VICO shell official recommendation
$dark solana official forwarding

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Arbitrage, the secret to success of Bitcoin's No. 1 long strategy