Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.7) PANews 2025/03/07 10:15

T $0.01745 -0.11% MEME $0.001613 +3.86% AI $0.1153 +3.78% HOT $0.0008565 +3.00% MEMES $0.0000963 +3.22%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends! 🗓3/7 Update:

Trump's reserve plan is implemented, BTC falls below $85,000. There are not many hot spots on the chain, and non-mainstream inscriptions are rising secretly. ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!