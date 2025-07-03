Swing traders liquidated $10.57 million of ETH and made a profit of $522,000, with a 100% winning rate in two $10 million swing trades By: PANews 2025/07/03 09:26

PANews reported on July 3 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, an ETH swing trader liquidated 4153.8 ETH 8 hours ago, worth about $10.57 million, and made a profit of $522,000. It is reported that the trader opened a position at an average price of $2419.48 on June 21, and successfully bought low and sold high again. Since June 20, the trader has completed two swing trades worth tens of millions of dollars, with a winning rate of 100%.