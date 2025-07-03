The U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a market structure hearing next Wednesday, with Ripple, Paradigm and others participating By: PANews 2025/07/03 09:23

PANews reported on July 3 that according to Eleanor Terrett, a crypto journalist, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee plans to hold a full hearing next Wednesday (July 9) at 22:00 Beijing time to focus on market structure issues. Currently confirmed witnesses include Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Blockchain Association CEO Kristin Smith, Chainalysis CEO Jonathan Levin, and Paradigm partner Dan Robinson.