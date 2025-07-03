OpenAI denies authorizing Robinhood to launch tokenized stocks

By: PANews
2025/07/03 08:18
Notcoin
NOT$0.001534-4.30%

PANews reported on July 3 that OpenAI stated on the social media platform X that the so-called "OpenAI tokens" launched by Robinhood were not authorized or supported by cooperation. OpenAI emphasized: "These tokens are not OpenAI's equity. We have not cooperated with Robinhood and do not approve of this behavior. Any transfer of OpenAI's equity requires our approval, but we have not approved it."

Earlier, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev announced that it would launch tokenized products of more than 200 private company shares, including OpenAI and SpaceX, to EU users. These "stock tokens" track company stock prices through blockchain, but do not give holders shareholder rights.

In addition, Robinhood has launched other new services, such as perpetual contract trading, staking functions, and Arbitrum-based blockchain networks. Similar services have also appeared on other platforms. For example, the investment platform Republic also plans to launch private company equity tokens to help ordinary investors participate in these company investments, but these tokens also do not provide shareholder rights.

Earlier news revealed that Robinhood has deployed more than 213 stock tokens on Arbitrum, spending a total of approximately US$5 .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

XRPが「デジタルシルバー」と呼ばれる中、投資家たちは特に銀が新ATHに達する中で、このトークンが貴金属のパフォーマンスを反映できるかどうか疑問を抱いています。最近、銀の1オンスあたりの価格が史上初めて50ドルを超え、この貴金属にとって大きな節目となりました。ウェブサイトを訪問
リップルコイン
XRP$2.7963-3.88%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0042-0.23%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01211-4.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/09 23:12
Share
ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

分散型の非カストディアル取引プラットフォームであるShapeShiftは、シールドトランザクションを直接ユーザーに提供するためにZcashと提携しています。ShapeShiftのプライバシー重視のブロックチェーンネットワークとの統合は、取引プラットフォームが小さなグループに加わる重要な動きです...
Major
MAJOR$0.11777-3.52%
Movement
MOVE$0.108-3.82%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/09 23:30
Share
フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

TLDR Fusakaアップグレードは11月下旬または12月初旬にイーサリアムで開始される見込みです。Fusakaはネットワークのコンセンサス層と実行層の両方のアップグレードを組み合わせています。このアップグレードには効率性を向上させ、取引コストを削減するための12のイーサリアム改善提案が含まれています。PeerDASまたはEIP-7594は、バリデーターが小さなサンプリングによりデータの可用性を検証することを可能にします[...] 記事「Fusakaアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定」はCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
NODE
NODE$0.06718-15.79%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

銀価格が記録的な50ドルに到達—「デジタルシルバー」XRPも追随できるか？

ShapeShiftはZcashを統合し、真のオンチェーンプライバシーを実現

フサカアップグレードがイーサリアムノードの運用を容易にしコストを削減する予定

イーサリアムプライバシークラスターが47人の専門家を結集しブロックチェーンプライバシーの未来を確保

DOGEが0.31ドルに向けて急上昇、PEPEホルダーは撤退、しかしGENESIS Dayが近づくにつれ、すべての注目はBlockDAGの4億2000万ドル以上のプレセールに集まる