DeFi Development Corp Races to Raise $100M for SOL – ETF Green Light Next?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/03 04:08
NEAR
NEAR$2.864-4.31%
Threshold
T$0.01528-0.06%
Union
U$0.00253-62.78%
ソラナ
SOL$219.36-3.91%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001689-5.32%

DeFi Development Corp, the first U.S. public company built around a Solana-based treasury strategy, has announced plans to raise $100 million through a private offering of convertible senior notes due in 2030.

The deal, revealed Tuesday, comes as momentum builds around a possible green light for Solana exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

DeFi Development Corp Doubles Down on Solana With $100M Raise Plan

According to the company, the offering will be made to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act. Buyers may also be granted an option to purchase an additional $25 million of the notes within 13 days of the initial issuance.

The notes, which will be unsecured and carry interest payable twice a year, mature on July 1, 2030. Prior to January 2030, they can only be converted under specific conditions.

After that, conversion will be allowed at any time before maturity. Holders will have the option to convert into cash, company stock, or a mix of both, depending on terms set during pricing.

DeFi Development Corp plans to use part of the funds to repurchase its own common stock through a prepaid forward agreement with one of the note purchasers. The rest of the proceeds will support general operations, including further accumulation of Solana (SOL), a central part of the company’s asset strategy.

The structure of the offering also includes a hedge mechanism. Investors may use derivatives to hedge their exposure, potentially influencing the price of the company’s stock. These moves could affect the market not only at issuance but throughout the life of the notes, especially during any conversion windows.

However, this fundraising effort follows a recent setback. On June 11, the company withdrew its $1 billion registration filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after regulators found it ineligible for the streamlined S-3 form.

The disqualification was due to a missing internal controls report in its latest Form 10-K.

Originally filed in April, the S-3 was intended to raise capital to build a sizable SOL treasury, mirroring Strategy’s Bitcoin approach, with returns expected through long-term staking and asset appreciation.

Despite the regulatory hiccup, DeFi Development Corp remains focused on executing its Solana-centric vision, now shifting to the private markets for funding.

With SOL ETF Interest Building, DeFi Development Corp Plays Offense After 16% Stock Dip

The fundraising push came shortly after DFDV’s stock fell 16% on June 24, indicating a strategic move to stabilize capital and reassure investors.

The timing also aligns with growing institutional interest in Solana, as the SEC approaches key decisions on several crypto ETF proposals, among them, spot Solana ETFs that could further boost demand for the token.

Analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart of Bloomberg recently raised their approval odds for SOL, XRP, and LTC ETFs to near certainty, with final deadlines approaching in October.

A broader crypto index ETF could be approved even sooner. According to the analysts, the odds for that product hitting the market this week now sit at 95%. A wave of new altcoin ETFs, including for Dogecoin, Cardano, and Polkadot, could follow before year-end.

On June 1, the Rex Shares–Osprey SOL + Staking ETF ($SSK) officially launched, becoming the first U.S. ETF to offer staking exposure.

The fund meets regulatory requirements by allocating 40% of its assets to overseas-listed Solana products, sidestepping stricter rules under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

Just a day earlier, the SEC approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) to convert into an ETF, giving indirect Solana exposure alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and Cardano.

With ETF speculation heating up and Solana-linked products gaining traction, DeFi Development Corp’s move indicates both a defensive and an opportunistic play.

If ETF approval lands in the coming weeks, the firm could be positioned to capitalize on renewed demand for exposure to SOL.

The offering, however, still depends on market conditions and final pricing agreements with institutional buyers. The company has not disclosed when the transaction will close.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24239+3.34%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.11897-1.73%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.865-4.21%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008154-2.68%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share
ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

水曜日、欧州中央銀行（ECB）の高官は、政策立案者が金利に関する次の一手を模索する中、世界はかつてないレベルの不確実性に直面していると述べた。ECBの政策理事会メンバーであり、スペイン中央銀行のトップを務めるホセ・ルイス・エスクリバ氏は、マドリードでスペインの上院議員に対して発言した際にこのコメントを行った。「私たちは[...]」
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13287+2.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.1088-2.42%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:14
Share

Trending News

More

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

近日公開: IPO Genie プレセールが独占的なプライベート市場の機会を解放

Polymarket創業者の償還の軌跡：無一文の中退者から最年少の自力で成功した億万長者へ