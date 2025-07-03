Trump’s crypto ventures have added $620M to his net worth — Report By: PANews 2025/07/03 01:18

TRUMP $7.527 -1.60% LIBERTY $0.03332 -6.79% MEMECOIN $0.0010253 -9.26% NET $0.00007867 -0.59%

With the US president’s ties to his family-backed business, World Liberty Financial, and a memecoin launch, Donald Trump has seen his personal wealth increase by millions in 2025.