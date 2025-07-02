Cryptocurrency business adds $620 million to Trump's wealth, and his business empire is no longer limited to real estate By: PANews 2025/07/02 23:51

REAL $0.08186 -2.02% TRUMP $7.526 -1.62%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, US President Trump's wealth has undergone a huge transformation, and cryptocurrency investment projects have injected at least $620 million into his assets. Although his net worth seems stable - only slightly down from $6.5 billion on election day to $6.4 billion today - in-depth analysis will find that his business empire is shifting from the traditional real estate sector to the volatile but potentially lucrative world of digital assets.