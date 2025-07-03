Thesis bets big on Bitcoin’s everyday economy with Lolli acquisition

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/03 00:01
CreatorBid
BID$0.06253-10.19%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04569+0.06%
Wink
LIKE$0.008154-2.68%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1689-6.58%
LoopNetwork
LOOP$0.02443-5.85%

Thesis, the venture studio behind Bitcoin-native powerhouses like Fold and Mezo, just made a strategic play to dominate the rewards space. The company acquired Lolli in a bid to merge earning and spending Bitcoin into one seamless loop.

According to a press release on July 2nd, Thesis finalized its acquisition of Lolli, one of the longest-running Bitcoin (BTC) rewards platforms. The move is designed to tighten the connection between earning and using BTC.

The deal brings Lolli under the same umbrella as Fold, Mezo, and tBTC. These products are already known for bridging Bitcoin with real-world commerce. Matt Luongo, CEO of Thesis and co-founder of Fold, will now steer Lolli’s next phase.

The acquisition signals a broader shift in Bitcoin’s trajectory from speculative asset to functional currency.

How Lolli’s next chapter could reshape Bitcoin adoption

Under Matt Luongo’s leadership, Lolli plans to enhance its rewards platform while laying the groundwork for global expansion.

In the coming months, the company will roll out major improvements to its popular Arcade and Daily Stack features, adding more games, quests, and higher-value rewards to make Bitcoin accumulation more engaging and accessible.

Strategically, the integration with Fold’s ecosystem aims to create a seamless loop between earning and spending Bitcoin. The companies are collaborating on an expanded gift card marketplace that will offer more brands and higher reward rates.

More importantly, Lolli intends to address one of its most common user complaints by implementing instant payouts, eliminating the waiting period between earning and accessing Bitcoin rewards. This change alone could significantly improve user retention and engagement.

The strategic value of the deal becomes clear when viewed in the context of Thesis’s broader portfolio. By combining Lolli’s rewards platform with Fold’s spending capabilities, Mezo’s earning tools, and tBTC’s cross-chain functionality, Thesis is building the infrastructure for a self-sustaining Bitcoin economy.

At the same time, Lolli’s existing traction, including 600,000 users and $20 million in rewards paid out since 2018, provides Thesis with a substantial user base to build upon. But the real measure of success will be whether this acquisition can convert casual earners into active participants in the Bitcoin economy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24239+3.34%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.11897-1.73%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.865-4.21%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008154-2.68%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share
ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

水曜日、欧州中央銀行（ECB）の高官は、政策立案者が金利に関する次の一手を模索する中、世界はかつてないレベルの不確実性に直面していると述べた。ECBの政策理事会メンバーであり、スペイン中央銀行のトップを務めるホセ・ルイス・エスクリバ氏は、マドリードでスペインの上院議員に対して発言した際にこのコメントを行った。「私たちは[...]」
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13287+2.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.1088-2.42%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:14
Share

Trending News

More

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

近日公開: IPO Genie プレセールが独占的なプライベート市場の機会を解放

Polymarket創業者の償還の軌跡：無一文の中退者から最年少の自力で成功した億万長者へ