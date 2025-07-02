BounceBit to launch tokenized stock products in Q4 By: PANews 2025/07/02 22:29

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, BounceBit announced that it will launch tokenized stock products in the fourth quarter, covering securities in four major securities markets: the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, China, and Japan. The service is built on BounceBit's Tokenized Stock Environment (TSE), a BounceBit native framework for issuing, pricing, and integrating securities in permissionless markets. From the first day of launch, BounceBit tokenized stocks will be fully integrated into the DeFi field: spot trading, DEX liquidity, collateral in lending agreements, applications in structured income strategies, and re-pledge.