Bitcoin Falls, Markets Panic – but GMO Miners Still Make Daily Profits

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/02 21:44
Over the past weekend, Bitcoin briefly fell below the $100,000 mark and quickly rebounded 10%, re-standing above the $106,000 mark. Although this trend brings short-term confidence, most technical analysts believe that the rebound may be difficult to maintain.

Crypto analyst Louigi warned that Bitcoin may have formed a “double top” structure, which usually indicates that the market will enter a correction period. The buyer’s liquidity trap currently formed near $106,600 and multiple unfilled fair value gaps (FVG) show that the risk of a short-term correction still exists. If the key support level of $102,000 to $101,000 is broken, the price may fall further.

How to achieve stable returns in uncertainty? For frequent traders, this oscillating pattern can be called a “meat grinder”: it is difficult to predict the rise and fall, and it is difficult to seize opportunities. Investors with strategic foresight often build a passive income system at this time without watching the market or gambling. Therefore, more and more investors have turned their attention to the GMO Miner cloud mining platform – a smart mining method that gets rid of short-term risks and focuses on long-term stable returns.

What Is GMO Miner?

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in the UK, GMO Miner is the world’s leading green cloud computing service platform. The platform provides users with remote mining services without the need to purchase machines and zero technical barriers through clean energy data centers distributed in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Users only need to register and select a contract to participate in the mining of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, and LTC, and daily income is automatically settled without fear of market fluctuations.

Start Daily Passive Income in Three Steps

  • Register for free and receive a $15 cloud computing power reward

    New users can get a mining experience computing power worth $15 when they register, and they can start making profits without investment.

    • Choose the right contract and allocate funds independently

    The platform provides a variety of mining contracts to suit different budgets and goals:For complete contract details and real-time returns, please visit the official website.

    • Automatic output, flexible withdrawal or reinvestment

    The contract will automatically generate income within 24 hours after it takes effect. The platform settles daily and records in real time, supports withdrawal or reinvestment at any time, flexible and efficient.

    Five Advantages of GMO Miner

    • Global green data center, energy-saving, environmentally friendly, stable operation
    • No equipment and technical background required, 0 threshold to get started
    • Income is credited daily, open and transparent on the chain
    • Supports flexible configuration of multiple currencies, diversification of risks
    • Sign up and get computing power rewards, truly 0 cost to start

    No Need to Chase Ups and Downs, Stable Income Is the Future

    Currently, Bitcoin is only one step away from its historical high, but there are still many variables in the market. Instead of repeatedly testing in price fluctuations, it is better to use GMO Miner to create a 24-hour stable passive income system to make your funds truly efficient.

    Register now, receive $15 free computing power, and start a stable mining journey!

    Download the GMO Miner APP to control your income progress anytime, anywhere.

    Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

