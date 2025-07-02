Skybridge Capital founder: The trend of listed companies' crypto reserves will eventually fade By: PANews 2025/07/02 21:56

FUND $0.0197 +48.12%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Bloomberg, Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital, said that the recent trend of listed companies adopting cryptocurrency reserve strategies will eventually fade. Scaramucci said in an interview on Tuesday: "We are currently popular with this practice of imitating (incorporating cryptocurrencies) into corporate reserves, and this trend will eventually fade."