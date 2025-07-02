DeFi Development Corp discloses $112.5 million private placement to fund SOL purchases

PANews reported on July 2 that according to The Block, Solana Ecosystem listed company DeFi Development Corp (stock code DFDV) disclosed details of a $112.5 million private placement, which will be mainly used to increase holdings of SOL tokens. The transaction includes a "prepaid forward" stock purchase agreement, which allows investors to hedge risks by establishing short positions.

According to the announcement, the convertible notes issued by the company have an annual interest rate of 5.5%, mature in 2023, and a conversion premium of 10%. Of this, $75.6 million will be used for the aforementioned hedging transactions, and the remaining funds will be used for corporate operations and SOL acquisitions. The company's holdings at the end of May showed that it held 621,313 SOLs (approximately $107 million), and it also obtained a $5 billion credit line in June.