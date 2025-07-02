Kingkey Financial International invested $12 million to subscribe to Amber International shares and enter the field of institutional encryption services

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Zhitong Finance, Kingkey Financial International (01468), a Hong Kong-listed company, announced that on June 30, 2025 (after the trading hours), the company entered into a subscription agreement with the issuer Amber International Holding Limited, pursuant to which the issuer agreed to issue and the company agreed to subscribe for subscription shares at a price of approximately US$12 million. The subscription price for the subscription shares is US$2.09 per subscription share. It is reported that the subscription shares are 5.7416 million Class A common shares with a par value of US$0.001 per share issued by the issuer.

The announcement stated that the subscription is a strategic financial investment that is in line with the group's recent plans, including the establishment of an investment committee to oversee digital asset opportunities. It is expected that the investment will diversify the company's portfolio and enter the field of institutional encryption services, which is consistent with its previous voluntary announcement on exploring digital assets.