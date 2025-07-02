Publicly listed company Genius Group increases its Bitcoin reserves to 120 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/02 20:07

BTC $121,406.44 -1.40% GNS $1.69 -5.63%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Globenewswire, artificial intelligence company Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS) announced that it will increase its Bitcoin reserves by 20% to 120 Bitcoins on July 1, 2025. The current average purchase price of each Bitcoin is $101,539. The company is accelerating its purchase plan and increasing the frequency of purchases. The company reiterated its goal to expand its treasury size to 1,000 Bitcoins in the next six months.