SoDEX testnet is now online. Whitelisted users can participate in simulated trading and win generous $SOSO rewards

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, SoDEX, a high-performance trading chain incubated by AI investment research platform SoSoValue, has officially launched the test network at 20:00 on July 2, Hong Kong time, and opened simulated trading rights to the first batch of whitelisted users. Users can participate in the event to compete for the largest $SOSO reward pool in history. The test event started on July 2, and SoDEX will notify the new batch of whitelisted users by email every Monday at 20:00 (Hong Kong time). The first batch of whitelist emails have all been sent. Whitelisted users can earn points by performing simulated transactions, strategy testing, participating in the "Lucky Block" event, and submitting problem feedback, and redeem $SOSO tokens after the event.

SoDEX is built on the self-developed Layer1 public chain ValueChain, supports on-chain spot and derivatives order book transactions, and is committed to providing an efficient, secure, and stable decentralized trading environment for users with different trading experiences. Users can query the details of each order in real time through the block browser. SoDEX currently supports 118 spot trading pairs and innovatively supports trading products such as tokenized stocks and tokenized indices.

As of July 2, more than 80,000 people have applied for whitelist qualifications. Users who have not yet obtained the first batch of qualifications can continue to pay attention to the weekly whitelist distribution emails, or obtain qualifications by completing the SoDEX official Twitter tasks. In addition, the whitelist registration channel on the SoDEX official website will continue to be open, and SoDEX will also launch the activation code function in the future to provide more users with testing opportunities.