SoDEX testnet is now online. Whitelisted users can participate in simulated trading and win generous $SOSO rewards

By: PANews
2025/07/02 20:11
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1199-7.69%
SoSoValue
SOSO$0.745-1.41%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00419-0.71%
WINK
WIN$0.00005105-1.97%

PANews reported on July 2 that according to official news, SoDEX, a high-performance trading chain incubated by AI investment research platform SoSoValue, has officially launched the test network at 20:00 on July 2, Hong Kong time, and opened simulated trading rights to the first batch of whitelisted users. Users can participate in the event to compete for the largest $SOSO reward pool in history. The test event started on July 2, and SoDEX will notify the new batch of whitelisted users by email every Monday at 20:00 (Hong Kong time). The first batch of whitelist emails have all been sent. Whitelisted users can earn points by performing simulated transactions, strategy testing, participating in the "Lucky Block" event, and submitting problem feedback, and redeem $SOSO tokens after the event.

SoDEX is built on the self-developed Layer1 public chain ValueChain, supports on-chain spot and derivatives order book transactions, and is committed to providing an efficient, secure, and stable decentralized trading environment for users with different trading experiences. Users can query the details of each order in real time through the block browser. SoDEX currently supports 118 spot trading pairs and innovatively supports trading products such as tokenized stocks and tokenized indices.

As of July 2, more than 80,000 people have applied for whitelist qualifications. Users who have not yet obtained the first batch of qualifications can continue to pay attention to the weekly whitelist distribution emails, or obtain qualifications by completing the SoDEX official Twitter tasks. In addition, the whitelist registration channel on the SoDEX official website will continue to be open, and SoDEX will also launch the activation code function in the future to provide more users with testing opportunities.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24251+3.68%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.11891-2.18%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.863-4.08%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008167+0.08%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share
ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

水曜日、欧州中央銀行（ECB）の高官は、政策立案者が金利に関する次の一手を模索する中、世界はかつてないレベルの不確実性に直面していると述べた。ECBの政策理事会メンバーであり、スペイン中央銀行のトップを務めるホセ・ルイス・エスクリバ氏は、マドリードでスペインの上院議員に対して発言した際にこのコメントを行った。「私たちは[...]」
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13336+0.74%
Movement
MOVE$0.1089-2.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:14
Share

Trending News

More

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

Polymarket創業者の償還の軌跡：無一文の中退者から最年少の自力で成功した億万長者へ