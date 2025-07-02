ECB approves study on using central bank funds to settle DLT transactions By: PANews 2025/07/02 18:57

PANews reported on July 2 that according to CoinDesk, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank has approved research on the use of central bank funds to settle distributed ledger technology (DLT) transactions. The institution hopes to improve the efficiency of its payment system. The short-term solution "Pontes" will launch a pilot in the third quarter of 2026 to connect the DLT platform with the euro area TARGET payment system; the long-term solution "Appia" will support global operations and study DLT solutions. The ECB said the decision was in line with its commitment to "support innovation while ensuring the security and efficiency of financial infrastructure."