Crypto ETF summer on the horizon as SEC approves Grayscale's Digital Large Cap and Rex-Osprey Solana ETFs

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/02 10:30
Capverse
CAP$0.11127-13.62%
FUND
FUND$0.0197+48.12%
REVOX
REX$0.005532-20.35%
  • The US SEC has approved the conversion of Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund into an ETF. 
  • The regulator has also allegedly approved Rex-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF, which could begin trading on Wednesday.
  • The SEC is reportedly developing generic criteria for listing token-based ETFs to bypass the 19b-4 filing procedure.

The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday approved Grayscale's request to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The approval comes as Rex-Osprey prepares to launch its Solana (SOL) staking ETF, which aims to provide spot price exposure to SOL while also offering staking rewards.

Crypto ETFs see SEC greenlight amid boost in approval odds

The crypto market is shaping up for what looks to be a crypto ETF summer, as the SEC has begun greenlighting key filings.

The Commission approved Grayscale's proposal to convert its Digital Large Cap Fund into an ETF on an accelerated basis, according to a filing on Tuesday. The fund currently holds a mix of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana, XRP, and Cardano (ADA). As a result, investors are optimistic that the agency will approve altcoin ETF filings since it allowed the fund that contains some of these altcoins to launch.

Grayscale's Digital Large Cap Fund allocates 79.9% of its holdings to Bitcoin, 11% to Ethereum, and nearly 5% to XRP. Solana and Cardano currently hold 3% and 0.74%, respectively. Since its launch in 2018, the fund has netted nearly $755 million in assets under management (AuM).

Rex-Osprey is also set to launch the Rex-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF (SSK), which is the first staked crypto ETF in the US. The launch follows a statement from the SEC on Friday, revealing that the agency had no further comments on the firm's ETF filing. 

The statement served as a potential green light from the regulator, allowing Rex-Osprey to launch its Solana staking product. The fund will offer investors direct exposure to Solana's spot price alongside on-chain staking rewards that may be baked into the net asset value (NAV) of the product as opposed to directly rewarding investors with the yield. However, the launch appears nuanced, with some investors uncomfortable that the product didn't get outright traditional approval from the SEC, noted Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas in an X post on Tuesday.

The approvals come as expectations of altcoin ETF approvals have heightened in the past month. Bloomberg analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas released an update to their crypto ETF approval odds for the second time in less than two weeks.

The analysts added 50% approval odds for TRX and PENGU ETF filings, with no changes made to the other altcoins. There are currently several 19b-4 ETF filings based mainly on ten altcoins, including XRP, Solana, Litecoin, SUI, and Avalanche. 

Bloomberg analysts have awarded a 95% chance of approval for some of these altcoin ETFs as they anticipate a rush of approvals in H2.

https://x.com/JSeyff/status/1939795594148540610

Meanwhile, the SEC is allegedly planning to develop listing criteria for token-based ETFs that will allow issuers to bypass a 19b-4 filing, Eleanor Terret stated in an X post on Tuesday.

"The thinking, I'm told, is that if a token meets the criteria, issuers could skip the 19b-4 process, file an S-1, wait 75 days, and the exchange could list it," Terret wrote in a Tuesday X post.

The listing standard is still unclear but could involve the tokens' market cap, trading volume, and liquidity. The process is reportedly being carried out by the agency with the help of exchanges.

This follows the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance's release of new guidance on disclosure expectations for issuers applying to launch crypto ETFs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

暗号資産投資家たちは、市場が次の大きな強気相場に向けて準備する中、再びプレセールや割安な資産に目を向けています。注目を集めるために競い合う何百ものトークンの中で、革新性、コミュニティの支援、そして潜在的なリターンで5つが際立っています。BullZilla（$BZIL）は、驚異的な投資収益率の可能性を持ち、最も注目すべきコインとしてこのリストをリードしています。[...] 「2025年の隠れた暗号資産の宝石5選：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？」の記事はLive Bitcoin Newsに最初に掲載されました。
Gems
GEMS$0.24251+3.68%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003055-14.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.11891-2.18%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/10 03:15
Share
イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.863-4.08%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008167+0.08%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share
ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

水曜日、欧州中央銀行（ECB）の高官は、政策立案者が金利に関する次の一手を模索する中、世界はかつてないレベルの不確実性に直面していると述べた。ECBの政策理事会メンバーであり、スペイン中央銀行のトップを務めるホセ・ルイス・エスクリバ氏は、マドリードでスペインの上院議員に対して発言した際にこのコメントを行った。「私たちは[...]」
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13336+0.74%
Movement
MOVE$0.1089-2.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:14
Share

Trending News

More

2025年に向けた5つの隠れた暗号資産の逸材：なぜBullZillaが早期投資家にとって最も注目すべきコインなのか？

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

Polymarket創業者の償還の軌跡：無一文の中退者から最年少の自力で成功した億万長者へ