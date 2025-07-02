Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.2) By: PANews 2025/07/02 10:16

FUN $0.008696 +2.19% BONK $0.0000189 -5.82% USELESS $0.378377 +6.65% STARTUP $0.003852 -12.59% AI $0.1196 -7.71% MEME $0.002365 -5.81% MEMES $0.00005412 +0.61%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/2 Update: bonk: $USELESS new high

believe：$STARTUP new high-tech launchpad vibe.fun ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!