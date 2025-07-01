Trump pressures Fed to cut rates to 1% By: PANews 2025/07/01 22:50

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cailian News Agency, citing CCTV International News, US President Trump once again "blasted" US Federal Reserve Chairman Powell, saying that the Fed should lower interest rates to 1% as soon as possible. The White House press secretary also read out a handwritten letter from Trump to Powell at a press conference that day.