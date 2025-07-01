Basechain prediction market platform Limitless.exchange completes $4 million in strategic financing By: PANews 2025/07/01 21:04

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cointelegraph, the Base on-chain prediction market platform Limitless.exchange announced the completion of a $4 million strategic financing. Arthur Hayes joined the company as a consultant, and his family office Maelstrom also participated in the investment. After this round of financing, the total financing amount of the project reached $7 million. Investors include Coinbase Ventures, 1confirmation, Maelstrom, Collider, Node Capital, Paper Ventures, Public Works, Punk DAO and WAGMI Ventures, as well as individual investors through the Base Ecosystem Fund group on Echo. Limitless is the largest prediction market on Base, with over $250 million in bets on unique contracts, allowing users to bet on how their favorite assets will perform in the next few minutes, hour, or day.