Virtuals Protocol Announces Governance Portal Now Live By: PANews 2025/07/01 21:17

PANews reported on July 1 that according to official news, Virtuals Protocol announced that the governance portal is now online. It works as follows: Wallets holding at least 0.10% of the total veVIRTUAL can create proposals. After submission, they enter a 72-hour discussion window, during which voting is prohibited. After the window closes, the protocol captures a snapshot of the veVIRTUAL balance and permanently locks the voting rights of each wallet. Then a 72-hour vote is opened, and Virgens vote "yes" or "no" on the chain. After the vote, at least 25% of the total veVIRTUAL participation results are valid, and a simple majority (50% + 1) determines the result. Approved resolutions are executed through the financial governance mechanism; if the quorum is not reached, the proposal will be invalid and can be resubmitted. Three in-depth posts have been published, covering the first wave of proposals: 1. Establish an ecosystem growth foundation; 2. Sniper defense and income fund; 3. Provide performance-based ecosystem funding to Virgen Labs.