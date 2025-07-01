American Express System Upgrade Prompts Ripple Adoption Speculation — XRP to Win Big?

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/01 19:48
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04555-1.42%
Movement
MOVE$0.1085-2.60%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21291-3.29%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.2483-10.84%
リップルコイン
XRP$2.7943-3.51%
WINK
WIN$0.00005105-1.92%

American Express clients are facing delays in cross-border payments and wire transfers after the payments giant announced a sweeping system upgrade tied to a Federal Reserve update, sparking speculation that Ripple’s technology could soon play a role in Amex’s operations.

Key Takeaways:

  • Amex’s system upgrade has sparked speculation of Ripple integration.
  • The timing of Amex’s massive Card refresh and new crypto rewards with Coinbase adds to XRP adoption rumors.
  • Despite the buzz, XRP has seen only a slight price uptick.

While American Express provided few technical details, the notice has reignited rumors of a deeper integration with Ripple, given the two firms’ history of working together on cross-border payment solutions.

Crypto commentators, including Black Swan Capitalist’s Versan, have pointed to the timing of Amex’s modernization push and the company’s ongoing relationship with Ripple as possible hints of a deeper integration.

American Express’ Biggest Card Overhaul Yet

The speculation gained momentum as American Express unveiled its “largest investment ever in a Card refresh” this month.

The overhaul includes updates to its US Consumer and Business Platinum Cards, aimed at enhancing rewards, spending flexibility, and services tailored to evolving customer needs.

The announcement followed closely on the heels of Amex’s new partnership with Coinbase, which saw the launch of the Coinbase One Card offering up to 4% Bitcoin back on purchases along with exclusive American Express perks.

The convergence of developments, including a sweeping system upgrade, payment delays tied to the Fed’s updates, and a significant move into crypto rewards with Coinbase, has further intensified theories that Amex could be preparing to roll out Ripple’s XRP-powered solutions.

Although American Express has not directly confirmed any Ripple involvement, blockchain advocates argue that Amex’s prior collaboration with Ripple makes it a natural candidate to integrate RippleNet’s fast, low-cost cross-border settlement technology.

“Payment infrastructure is being modernized, and American Express is a known Ripple partner,” Versan wrote.

Amid the speculation, Ripple’s token has posted just a modest 1% gain over the past 24 hours, with XRP changing hands at $2.20 at the time of writing.

Ripple and SEC Seek to Resolve Long-Standing Case

Last week, Garlinghouse announced the company is dropping its cross-appeal against the SEC.

“Ripple is dropping our cross-appeal, and the SEC is expected to drop their appeal, as they’ve previously said,” he said.

The development came just a day after the US district court denied a joint request from Ripple and the SEC seeking an indicative ruling to reduce Ripple’s $125 million civil penalty and reverse the order labeling Ripple’s institutional XRP sales as securities transactions.

Judge Analisa Torres wrote that Ripple’s willingness to “push the boundaries” of the prior summary judgment indicated a likelihood of further violations.

Ripple’s chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty commented on the court’s decision, saying Ripple had two options: to drop its appeal or continue challenging the finding.

Alderoty said that regardless of the path chosen, “XRP’s legal status as not a security remains unchanged,” claiming that Ripple’s operations would proceed normally.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.853-4.35%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193+0.41%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share
バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバートがYuma Asset Management（ユマ資産管理）で復帰し、BittensorのようなAIネットワークに投資するためのファンドを設立。DCGの創設者は、規制や市場の逆風に数年間直面した後、新たな試みとして1000万ドルの資金を投入し...
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1199-7.26%
FUND
FUND$0.0197+48.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193+0.41%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 02:03
Share
ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

水曜日、欧州中央銀行（ECB）の高官は、政策立案者が金利に関する次の一手を模索する中、世界はかつてないレベルの不確実性に直面していると述べた。ECBの政策理事会メンバーであり、スペイン中央銀行のトップを務めるホセ・ルイス・エスクリバ氏は、マドリードでスペインの上院議員に対して発言した際にこのコメントを行った。「私たちは[...]」
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13231-0.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1083-2.78%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:14
Share

Trending News

More

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

S&Pが新しいデジタル資産指数を追加する一方、MAGACOIN FINANCEは記録更新を続ける