Swyftx crypto exchange will acquire Caleb & Brown in deal reported over $65.8M

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 19:53
Union
U$0.002506-63.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1085-2.60%
Major
MAJOR$0.11871-2.28%

Australian crypto exchange Swyftx is set to acquire digital asset brokerage Caleb & Brown in a major move to establish a foothold in the U.S. market.

Brisbane-based crypto exchange Swyftx is set to acquire Caleb & Brown, a Melbourne-based boutique digital asset brokerage with a reported $2 billion in digital assets under custody, in a deal reported to be worth over AU$100 million (over $65.8 million). The agreement, which was formally disclosed to employees last week, marks what is believed to be the largest crypto acquisition to date in Australia and New Zealand.

The merger is expected to give Swyftx a significant entry point into the U.S. market, where Caleb & Brown has cultivated a client base of high-net-worth individuals through its personalized brokerage model. The company plans to scale Caleb & Brown’s private client services and offer a premium, white-glove experience to affluent investors, with all client assets reportedly held on a 1:1 basis and secured via Fireblocks custody solutions.

This latest acquisition comes just three months after Swyftx moved to acquire New Zealand’s largest exchange, Easy Crypto, a deal that added 350,000 users to its platform and brought its total customer base to 1.1 million.

In an interview with Decrypt, Swyftx CEO Jason Titman pointed to improving U.S. regulatory conditions under the Trump administration as a catalyst for increased deal-making in the sector, adding that clearer rules could spark a surge of transactions in the American market:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.853-4.35%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193+0.41%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share
バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバートがYuma Asset Management（ユマ資産管理）で復帰し、BittensorのようなAIネットワークに投資するためのファンドを設立。DCGの創設者は、規制や市場の逆風に数年間直面した後、新たな試みとして1000万ドルの資金を投入し...
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1199-7.26%
FUND
FUND$0.0197+48.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193+0.41%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 02:03
Share
ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

水曜日、欧州中央銀行（ECB）の高官は、政策立案者が金利に関する次の一手を模索する中、世界はかつてないレベルの不確実性に直面していると述べた。ECBの政策理事会メンバーであり、スペイン中央銀行のトップを務めるホセ・ルイス・エスクリバ氏は、マドリードでスペインの上院議員に対して発言した際にこのコメントを行った。「私たちは[...]」
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13231-0.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1083-2.78%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:14
Share

Trending News

More

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

S&Pが新しいデジタル資産指数を追加する一方、MAGACOIN FINANCEは記録更新を続ける