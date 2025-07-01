Russian-British dual national charged for sending crypto to fund pro-Russian militias in Ukraine

A Russian-British dual national was charged for sending cryptocurrency to pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine, breaching UK sanctions.

A Russian-British dual citizen appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday, facing charges related to sending cryptocurrency to separatist militias engaged in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, as initially reported by Reuters.

Mikhail Vlasov, 53, has been charged with eight counts of violating British sanctions targeting the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics — self-declared pro-Russian regions involved in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Vlasov pleaded not guilty to all charges, which allege that between April 2022 and April 2023 he transferred cryptocurrency totaling approximately £4,000 (about $5,510) to groups supporting military activities in these territories. Following the court appearance, Vlasov was granted bail and is expected to return to court later this month.

The prosecutor Anja Hohmeyer stated that, according to the websites of the organization to which Vlasov sent cryptocurrency, the funds were explicitly intended to finance the purchase of military equipment such as drones, ammunition, weapons, and uniforms for militia groups operating in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

“This is about somebody deliberately engaging in conduct that he knows is circumventing sanctions, but it is also assisting the war effort of the Russia‘s army in eastern Ukraine,” she added.

The prosecutor explained that Vlasov’s case represents only the second time someone has been charged in the UK for breaching sanctions linked to the ongoing conflict with Russia, which escalated following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

