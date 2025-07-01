Analysts say Bitcoin could hit new ATH $116k this July

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 19:52
After analyzing BTC’s historical pattern, Matrixport analysts predict that the largest cryptocurrency by market cap could reach as high as $116,000 in the next few weeks.

In a recent report, Matrixport analysts state that the month of July has always “historically favored Bitcoin,” as patterns of strong gains for BTC (BTC) have been consistently shown every year during the same period. Due to this strong pattern, analysts predict that it may be able to reach a new all-time high at $116,000.

“If historical seasonality holds, Bitcoin could be poised for another move higher — potentially reaching $116,000 in the coming weeks,” wrote the on-chain analysis firm.

If BTC does manage to reach the $116k mark in July, it would give way for a new all-time high, beating out the previous $111,814 from May 22 this year.

According to the shared chart showcasing Bitcoin performance in July, BTC once hit its highest July peak in 2020, rising by as much as 23.9%. The next two years that followed also held up strong gains. Analysts have concluded that the month of July has shown consistent gains, with an average return of more than 9.1%.

Bitcoin's performance in the past few days, July 1, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

Although the past three years have only provided modest gains, with a 4.1% dip evident in 2023, analysts calculated that during the five-year time period BTC has managed to deliver double-digit gains.

“This creates a clear risk or reward skew to the upside as we head into July,” said Matrixport analysts.

As of late, BTC has been on a slow descend after geopolitical tensions between Iran and Israel heat up as well as the cautious stance on interest rates taken by the Fed. At press time, BTC has gone down by 0.9% in the past 24 hours. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is currently trading hands at $106,678.

Most recently, Matrixport highlighted a key difference between the recent BTC rally and previous ones. The analytics firm believes that this cycle is fueled by institutional investor demand, proven by the flurry of companies switching to adopt BTC as corporate reserve assets. This is largely in contrast with past rallies, which relied on retail investor moves to predict the market.

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
バリー・シルバートがYuma Asset Management（ユマ資産管理）で復帰し、BittensorのようなAIネットワークに投資するためのファンドを設立。DCGの創設者は、規制や市場の逆風に数年間直面した後、新たな試みとして1000万ドルの資金を投入し...
Crypto.news2025/10/10 02:03
水曜日、欧州中央銀行（ECB）の高官は、政策立案者が金利に関する次の一手を模索する中、世界はかつてないレベルの不確実性に直面していると述べた。ECBの政策理事会メンバーであり、スペイン中央銀行のトップを務めるホセ・ルイス・エスクリバ氏は、マドリードでスペインの上院議員に対して発言した際にこのコメントを行った。「私たちは[...]」
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:14
