U.S. Treasury Secretary: We are pushing forward the vote on the tax bill today By: PANews 2025/07/01 19:40

U $0.002512 -63.02% FOX $0.02381 -1.12% FORWARD $0.0002187 -1.97%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Fox News, US Treasury Secretary Benson said that we are pushing forward the vote on the tax bill ("Big and Beautiful Bill") today; he disagrees with Musk's statement that the bill will increase the deficit; if the tax bill passes, we may have a surplus; regarding the Federal Reserve, I will go where I am needed, but we still have a lot of work to do at the Treasury Department. In addition, he reiterated that the Federal Reserve may wait too long to cut interest rates.