Polygon-backed Katana goes live on mainnet with $1B KAT incentives

Katana, a graduate project from Polygon’s Agglayer Breakout Program, has launched its public mainnet, unlocking unified, deep liquidity and sustainable yield generation.

Katana, a Layer 2 chain with over $200 million in productive TVL, has officially launched its mainnet. The platform lets users bridge assets, earn yield, borrow, trade, and track rewards — all in one streamlined interface. At launch, supported assets include USD Coin (USDC), Tether (USDT), AUSD, and Ethereum (ETH), with Bitcoin (BTC) and other tokens rolling out shortly.

Katana integrates with leading DeFi protocols like Yearn, Sushi, and Morpho, offering boosted yields via its innovative “VaultBridge” and chain-owned liquidity model. Early users are already earning through Yearn V3 vaults, with additional incentives in the form of MORPHO and SUSHI tokens.

Katana has allocated 1 billion KAT tokens (10% of total supply) over two years for liquidity mining incentives across core applications:

  • SushiSwap: 400 million KAT (4.0%)
  • Morpho: 250 million KAT (2.5%)
  • Future initiatives (perpetual DEX, launchpad, yield tokenization): up to 350 million KAT (3.5%)

Rewards are distributed through the Katana app in real-time but remain locked until KAT tokens become transferable (expected before February 20, 2026). Once transferable, KAT holders will be able to stake and vote on future emissions via vKAT.

With over 30 DeFi apps live or coming soon, deep liquidity, and institutional-grade infrastructure from partners like Chainlink, Fireblocks, and Safe, Katana positions itself as a scalable and sustainable new standard in DeFi.

Katana is a graduate of Polygon’s Agglayer Breakout Program, a launchpad initiative aimed at incubating and launching high-impact blockchain projects built on Agglayer and Polygon PoS. The public launch follows its private mainnet debut in late May and comes as scheduled as Katana had announced plans for a public mainnet launch in late June.

As required for projects graduating from the Agglayer program, Katana has allocated 15% of its token supply for an airdrop to POL stakers.

Katana’s launch follows earlier Agglayer projects, including Privado ID and Miden.

