Over 1.25 million new tokens were launched on Solana in June, down 10.5% from May

By: PANews
2025/07/01 18:31
PANews reported on July 1 that according to Cointelegraph, more than 1.25 million new tokens were launched on Solana in June, a decrease of 10.5% from May.

