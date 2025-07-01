Japanese gaming firm CyberStep plans to invest 1b yen into its new crypto arm

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 17:15
ビットコイン
BTC$121 102,49-1,48%
イーサリアム
ETH$4 336,13-3,71%

Japanese online claw machine operator CyberStep is launching a new business arm called CRYPTECH Capital which will generate tokens used to buy BTC and ETH as reserve assets.

According to a recent report on CoinDesk Japan, the company that operates the online claw machine game “Toreba” has established its own dedicated crypto stockpile firm to manage its corporate crypto holdings. The newly established branch is called “CRYPTECH Capital” and it is responsible for building a new revenue base for the company built with a web3 focus.

Rather than issuing commercial shares or opening stock bids to generate revenue for a dedicated crypto treasury, CyberStep plans to adopt a new business strategy dubbed the “self-circulating token economy” instead.

As a starter, the company will allocate 200 million yen from its own funds as an initial purchasing budget in the fiscal year that ends in May 2026. Afterwards, the company plans to gradually increase the funds allocated to the strategic reserve to as much as 1 billion yen ($6.9 million). However, the firm stated that the plan is still subject to change depending on market conditions.

The strategy involves CyberStep creating and promoting their own in-game tokens from the company’s web3 game services. The generated native token stockpile will then be exchanged for major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The major tokens will be stored within the company’s balance sheets and classified under “corporate assets.”

An example of a “self-circulating token” created by the gaming firm include the Eggle Energy token $ENG that was launched by the firm last April. The tokens were part of a larger venture that involved a blockchain game called Eggle and an NFT line in the works.

In addition to Eggle Energy tokens, CyberStep’s Cryptech Capital also plans to invest in promising meme coins and other web3 gaming tokens in the crypto space.

“The company plans to achieve both capital gains from rising asset prices and income gains through staking and providing liquidity to DeFi protocols across its portfolio,” wrote the company in its translated press release.

Most recently, the Swedish gaming firm Fragbite also released plans to establish its own crypto stockpile. However, the focus would lie mostly on Bitcoins as the sole reserve asset, investing some of its corporate funds into acquiring BTC.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2,853-4,35%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0,008193+0,41%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share
バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバートがYuma Asset Management（ユマ資産管理）で復帰し、BittensorのようなAIネットワークに投資するためのファンドを設立。DCGの創設者は、規制や市場の逆風に数年間直面した後、新たな試みとして1000万ドルの資金を投入し...
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1199-7,26%
FUND
FUND$0,0197+48,12%
Wink
LIKE$0,008193+0,41%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 02:03
Share
ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

水曜日、欧州中央銀行（ECB）の高官は、政策立案者が金利に関する次の一手を模索する中、世界はかつてないレベルの不確実性に直面していると述べた。ECBの政策理事会メンバーであり、スペイン中央銀行のトップを務めるホセ・ルイス・エスクリバ氏は、マドリードでスペインの上院議員に対して発言した際にこのコメントを行った。「私たちは[...]」
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,13231-0,06%
Movement
MOVE$0,1083-2,78%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:14
Share

Trending News

More

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

S&Pが新しいデジタル資産指数を追加する一方、MAGACOIN FINANCEは記録更新を続ける