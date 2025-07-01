PancakeSwap v3 Liquidity Pool Launches on Solana

PANews reported on July 1 that PancakeSwap announced that its v3 liquidity pool has been officially launched on Solana. Traders can enjoy a handling fee as low as 0.01% and a smoother trading experience.
This launch brings more efficient capital utilization and lower transaction fees to liquidity providers and traders. Liquidity providers can earn up to 84% of transaction fees by providing funds within a specific price range through a centralized liquidity strategy, while supporting popular projects on Solana.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.