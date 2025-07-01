The Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH to multi-signature wallets every day, and has transferred a total of 13,000 ETH By: PANews 2025/07/01 16:14

MULTI $0.04589 -5.26% ETH $4,335.45 -3.83% WALLET $0.02383 -2.57%

PANews reported on July 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation has recently transferred 1,000 ETH (about 2.46 million US dollars) to the multi-signature wallet address 0xc061 every day. A total of 13,000 ETH has been transferred so far, with a total value of about 32 million US dollars.