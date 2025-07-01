XRP, LTC, SOL lead altcoin ETF buzz as approval odds climb

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/01 15:42
ソラナ
SOL$218.61-4.10%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004032-12.32%
リップルコイン
XRP$2.7941-3.56%
ライトコイン
LTC$118.85+0.59%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.003475-7.97%

Analysts are betting big on altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), signaling that a wave of approvals could be just around the corner.

In a June 30 X post, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas shared updated approval forecasts for several altcoin ETF proposals under SEC review.  The revised figures come as filings gain momentum and engagement between issuers and the regulatory watchdog picks up, boosting chances of approvals in the second half of the year.

Still top of the list are Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and XRP (XRP), now each given a 95% chance of approval, up from 90% for SOL and LTC, and 85% for XRP in the previous update. Dogecoin (DOGE) also saw its odds jump from 80% to 95%, as positive signals continue between issuers like Bitwise and the SEC.

https://twitter.com/jseyff/status/1939795594148540610?s=12

Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT), Avalanche (AVAX), and Hedera (HBAR) are now all at 90%, up from earlier estimates around 75% to 80%. The boost adds fresh momentum for the tokens, despite recent delays from the regulatory commission clouding the approval timeline.

SUI’s (SUI) odds remain unchanged at 60%, weighed down by uncertainty around its regulatory classification and the absence of CFTC-regulated futures. Tron (TRX) shot up to 50% from its previous “not applicable,” though its review isn’t expected until 2026.

Meanwhile, a new entrant has joined the list. PENGU (PENGU) made its debut with a 50% approval estimate, following a June 26 filing by the CBOE to list and trade a fund tied to the token.

The proposal seeks the SEC’s approval for a Canary PENGU ETF, which would hold both the PENGU token and Pudgy Penguins NFTs, potentially marking the first ETF proposal to combine a memecoin and NFT collection. PENGU’s listing aligns with analyst expectations that a memecoin-focused ETF era could emerge in 2026.

The SEC has acknowledged most of the altcoin-based ETF filings, with final decisions expected through late 2025. Many of the top contenders are viewed as commodities, have CFTC-regulated futures and strong backing from major issuers, factors that have typically boosted approval odds in the past.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

イーサリアムの5,000ドルへの急上昇により、現在0.006ドルのプレセールのフェーズ1にあるBlazpay（$BLAZ）のような初期段階のプロジェクトへの注目が再び高まっています。アナリストはこれを2025年の最高の暗号資産プレセールおよびトップDeFiの機会の一つと呼んでいます。
NEAR
NEAR$2.853-4.35%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000385--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193+0.41%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/09 16:55
Share
バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバートがYuma Asset Management（ユマ資産管理）で復帰し、BittensorのようなAIネットワークに投資するためのファンドを設立。DCGの創設者は、規制や市場の逆風に数年間直面した後、新たな試みとして1000万ドルの資金を投入し...
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1199-7.26%
FUND
FUND$0.0197+48.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.008193+0.41%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 02:03
Share
ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

水曜日、欧州中央銀行（ECB）の高官は、政策立案者が金利に関する次の一手を模索する中、世界はかつてないレベルの不確実性に直面していると述べた。ECBの政策理事会メンバーであり、スペイン中央銀行のトップを務めるホセ・ルイス・エスクリバ氏は、マドリードでスペインの上院議員に対して発言した際にこのコメントを行った。「私たちは[...]」
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13231-0.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1083-2.78%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/10 02:14
Share

Trending News

More

イーサリアムの5,000ドル近い急騰後、アナリストはBlazpay（$BLAZ）を2025年の最高の暗号通貨プレセールの一つと評価

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

ECB当局者：利下げに偏りなし、インフレは「基本的に2%前後」

ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

S&Pが新しいデジタル資産指数を追加する一方、MAGACOIN FINANCEは記録更新を続ける