Fragmetric Season 1 Airdrop and Staking Now Available

PANews reported on July 1 that Solana’s re-staking protocol Fragmetric announced that the first quarter airdrop collection and $FRAG staking functions are now online. Eligible airdrop recipients can claim their FRAG tokens within one month.

In addition, the amount and time of staking will affect the acquisition of FVT, which can be used as voting rights in governance.

According to previous news, Solana's re-staking protocol Fragmetric launched the FRAG token, with the first round of airdrops accounting for 10% of the total .