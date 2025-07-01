Trump: Musk knew I was against the electric car mandate, and the subsidies he received were the largest in history

PANews reported on July 1 that Trump said in a post that Musk knew that he strongly opposed the electric vehicle mandate before supporting his presidential campaign. He believes that electric cars are good, but not everyone should be forced to own one.

Trump also said that Musk may be the person who has received the most subsidies in history, and said that without subsidies, Musk may have to close his business, stop launching rockets and producing electric vehicles. He suggested that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) review the subsidies for Musk and his company to save national expenses.