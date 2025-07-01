15 cryptocurrency attacks in June cost $111.6 million, 56% less than in May

PANews reported on July 1 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, a total of about 15 major cryptocurrency attacks were recorded in June 2025, with a total loss of US$111.6 million, a decrease of 56% from May. Among them, the Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex was attacked by hackers suspected to be related to Israel, with a loss of about US$82 million.
The five most costly attacks in June were:
- Nobitex: $82 million
- ResupplyFi: $9.6 million
- ALEXLabBTC: $8.4 million
- ForceBridge: $3.8 million
- Solana users stole $3.2 million
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.