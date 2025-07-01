Solana Consultant Nikita Bier Joins X as Head of Product By: PANews 2025/07/01 08:51

PANews reported on July 1 that Lightspeed venture partner Nikita Bier has joined X as head of product. It is reported that Bier joined Solana Labs as a consultant in March this year to help promote the development of the network's mobile application ecosystem. The social platforms TBH and Gas he founded were acquired by Meta (formerly Facebook) and Discord respectively. Bier said that he hopes to help users create more relevant timelines and understand all the dynamics on the platform through X's AI tool Grok. Grok is an AI chatbot developed by X's artificial intelligence department xAI, and is expected to release the latest AI model in the next few weeks. In addition, Elon Musk has hinted that the platform may integrate more cryptocurrency features.