Clean Energy Blockchain Cloud Mining Opens the Dividend Era

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/01 02:34
Against the backdrop of the 2025 G7 summit calling for increased green energy investment and the promotion of sustainable development of the digital economy, Blockchain Cloud Mining announced the launch of a global clean energy cloud mining expansion plan. The platform will create an environmentally friendly and efficient digital asset investment channel for global users through wind and solar data centers and AI scheduling systems.

Global Expansion and Deployment of Clean Energy Computing Centers

Blockchain Cloud Mining said that this global expansion is not only a technological upgrade, but also reflects its commitment to sustainable development. The global expansion will focus on covering regions with rich clean energy resources and clear policy support, such as Europe, North America, and the Middle East, to build data centers driven by wind and solar energy.

Multi-currency mining and intelligent energy scheduling are achieved through AI systems to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. It is expected to be deployed within 12 months, covering more than 20 countries, and accelerating the construction of a global green computing network.

Create a Crypto Income Tool That Everyone Can Participate In

Sunshine Mining makes mining as simple as opening an app. Whether you are a novice or have never been exposed to blockchain, you only need to select the contract after registration, and the platform will automatically allocate green computing power for you, and issue BTC, DOGE, XRP and other mainstream currency income every day.

The platform does not require users to purchase mining machines or download any software. All processes are completed in the cloud, fully managed, and require zero technical knowledge.

You can also recommend friends to get commission rewards and easily build your income network.

Clean Energy Mining Benefits

  • Automatically receive real cryptocurrency every day, automatically mine, without paying attention to the market or understanding blockchain technology.
  • Support multi-language and multi-currency payment methods, global users can easily participate.
  • Mining uses green energy such as wind power and solar energy, and mining is more environmentally friendly
  • The contract content is open and transparent, the profit rules are clear, and the system automatically settles without any hidden fees.

How to start using BlockchainCloudMining?

  1. Register an account to get a $12 novice bonus, starting from zero cost.
  2. Select the mining contract and the system will automatically start the green computing power.
  3. Check your income daily and support flexible management and withdrawal.

BlockchainCloudMining provides a variety of contract options, all of which are automatically executed without configuration or maintenance.

For more contract details, please visit the official website.

BlockchainCloudMining is the world’s leading green cloud mining platform, providing safe, compliant, and zero-threshold cryptocurrency mining services. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, the platform has helped users from more than 190 countries to easily earn digital asset returns without any equipment or technical experience through AI computing power scheduling and renewable energy data centers.

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバートがYuma Asset Management（ユマ資産管理）で復帰し、BittensorのようなAIネットワークに投資するためのファンドを設立。DCGの創設者は、規制や市場の逆風に数年間直面した後、新たな試みとして1000万ドルの資金を投入し...
ソラナの今月の動きは強さを示しましたが、亀裂も見られました。ピーク時の高い手数料と混在するバリデーターのアップタイム数値は、大胆なモメンタム指標でもつまずく可能性があることを示唆しています。一方、Pump.fun（PUMP）トークンの価格は、ローンチ以来ジェットコースターのようになっており、実績よりも投機に動かされています。では、暗号資産において実際に証明と見なされるものは何でしょうか [...] BlockDAGのCertiKとHalbornによるデュアル監査により、ソラナとPump.funが苦戦する中、2025年唯一の証明された暗号資産となっています。この記事はBlockonomiに最初に掲載されました。
TLDR AtlasClearの株価は2000万ドルの資金調達後に55%急騰し、フィンテック成長を促進。2000万ドルの資金調達がAtlasClearのフィンテック拡大と技術アップグレードを推進。AtlasClearは2000万ドルの調達で勢いを得て、フィンテック市場での優位性を狙う。AtlasClearが技術と運営を拡大するための資金を確保し株価が急上昇。AtlasClearの2000万ドル契約がフィンテックと銀行業務での成長を加速。AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: [...] 「AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH)の株価が2000万ドルの資金調達で成長と拡大計画を推進し55%上昇」という記事がCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
