USD1’s 24-hour trading volume surpassed USDC for the first time, reaching a record high of $3.37 billion By: PANews 2025/06/30 22:48

TRUMP $7.5 -1.89% USD1 $0.9992 -0.04% USDC $0.9992 -0.05% JUNE $0.091 --%

PANews reported on June 30 that the Trump family crypto project WLFI published a post on the X platform stating that for the first time in history, the 24-hour trading volume of the stablecoin USD1 surpassed USDC (another stablecoin), reaching a record high of US$3.37 billion, becoming the world's second most used stablecoin after USDT.