Crypto Reporter: US cryptocurrency tax amendment still awaits vote, White House pushes for Lummis's terms By: PANews 2025/06/30 23:28

PANews reported on June 30 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, despite some last-minute disagreements last Sunday, the amendment to cryptocurrency taxation in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (OBBB) is still on today's agenda. It is reported that the White House has learned of the relevant controversy and is actively promoting the inclusion of the clause proposed by Senator Cynthia Lummis in the final bill.