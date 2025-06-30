US Treasury Secretary: Stablecoin legislation may be completed in mid-July By: PANews 2025/06/30 21:58

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Jinshi, U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said that stablecoin legislation may be completed in mid-July, which will be a source of demand for U.S. Treasuries.