Huma Finance Announces HUMA Token Staking Rewards Are Now Live By: PANews 2025/06/30 21:31

PANews reported on June 30 that according to official news, the tokenization platform Huma Finance announced that the HUMA token staking rewards are now online. Staking can get 10 times the Feathers reward. Classic and Maxi users can get additional Feathers rewards, unlock Vanguard status, and get exclusive Kaito AI rewards and partner privileges. For existing staking users, the rewards will take effect retroactively, and the 0-day unstaking cooldown period can be retained; and from August 1, if you do not choose the new policy, you will receive 1x Feathers rewards; if you choose the new policy, you will receive 10x Feathers rewards (with a 14-day cooldown period). For new staking users, the new policy is to get 10x Feathers rewards, with a 14-day unstaking cooldown period.