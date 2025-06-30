A newly created wallet withdrew $3.7 million worth of SOL from Coinbase and transferred it to pledge By: PANews 2025/06/30 22:20

SOL $218.4 -4.46% JUNE $0.091 --% WALLET $0.02381 -2.69%

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 24,635 SOL (worth US$3.7 million) from Coinbase and transferred it to pledge.