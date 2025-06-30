South Korea Pauses CBDC Plans as Stablecoins Gain Ground

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/30 20:06
Increased market penetration and adoption of stablecoins have put a damper on the South Korean CBDC plans. The country has applied brakes on its CBDC trial program that had been ongoing since April this year in the wake of stablecoin’s resurgence amidst political backing.

The Bank of Korea (BoK) confirmed the current state of affairs in a statement given to Bloomberg on 30 June 2025, through a representative.

Also, a senior representative of one of the seven banks participating in the South Korean CBDC trials informed a local publication that the central bank is holding back until it sees the government’s stablecoin strategy and how CBDCs might integrate with it.

Newly elected South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has openly advocated for stablecoins, and his administration has signalled that stablecoins will fill major gaps in the country’s financial landscape.

In his advocacy for stablecoins, Jae-myung has proposed the eligibility of companies with reserves as low as 500M won ($370,000) to be able to issue stablecoins.

However, not everyone is happy with this rapid acceleration in stablecoin adoption in South Korea. BoK officials have sounded the alarm, with Senior Deputy Governor Ryoo Sang-dai cautioning industry players against moving too fast.

He has called for a gradual rollout of bank-led stablecoins that takes into account consumer protection and other measures that will mitigate market disruption.

South Korean CBDC Trials Are on Verge of Collapse

The local publication reported that banks are not keen on continuing the second half of the CBDC trials as they have become disillusioned with the exorbitant cost of the program.

The banks have raised their concerns regarding this matter, stating, “The cost burden is too high without a specific commercialisation plan.” Moreover, they have demanded a clear, long-term roadmap regarding this matter.

About 100,000 participants were involved in the first stage of the South Korean CBDC trial run, which ran from 1 April 2025 to 30 June 2025, where they tested out the CBDC payment infrastructure.

The second phase was meant to expand the number of merchants and bring in remittances. However, the BoK is considering moving the tests from the second half of this year to early next year while limiting the participation of financial institutions.

Interestingly, South Korean banks are keen to issue their own stablecoins since there is a clearer commercialisation path that is more viable and financially beneficial. Recently, eight of the biggest South Korean commercial banks joined hands to issue a Won-backed stablecoin.

South Koreans Hold 14% of Their Investment in Crypto

Over 18 million South Korean residents are involved in crypto trading, a significant surge resulting in crypto exchanges surpassing traditional equity markets such as the Kospi and Kosdaq.

According to a recent industry survey, over half of South Koreans aged 20 to 59 have traded crypto, with one in four still holding digital assets. Many are managing wallets in multiple domestic exchanges, with crypto accounting for at least 14% of their total portfolio.

