The US SEC confirms receipt of an amendment to convert the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund into an ETF By: PANews 2025/06/30 21:15

PANews reported on June 30 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that it had received an amendment to convert the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund into an ETF (the fund covers BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, ADA).