The Blockchain Group boosts Bitcoin holdings by 60 BTC, reports 1,270% YTD BTC yield

The Blockchain Group, Europe’s first Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, has confirmed the acquisition of an additional 60 Bitcoin (BTC) for approximately €5.5 million, bringing its total BTC holdings to 1,788 BTC, valued at around €161.3 million.

This was made possible through a combination of recent capital operations, including the conversion of warrants and new equity subscriptions. Notably, Blockstream CEO Adam Back subscribed to 2.1 million shares at €0.544 per share, contributing approximately €1.16 million toward the bitcoin purchase. Asset manager TOBAM also participated, subscribing to 262,605 shares for around €0.14 million, as part of legal adjustment measures for convertible note holders.

In addition, the company converted over 1.1 million warrants (BSA 2025-01) into shares, raising €0.6 million, and finalized a separate €4.1 million capital raise under its “ATM-type” program with TOBAM.

The capital raise came after the recent shareholder vote that approved an increase in the company’s fundraising limit to €500 million in nominal value. The resolution passed with more than 95% of votes in favor, signaling strong investor backing for the company’s shift toward a Bitcoin-focused strategy.

Additionally, the company reported a BTC yield of approximately 1,270.7% year-to-date, reflecting a net gain of over 500 BTC, valued at around €46.7 million. The Blockchain Group’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 1,788 BTC, acquired at an average price of approximately €90,213 per BTC.

The Blockchain Group started building its Bitcoin holdings in November last year. In its 2024 financial results, the company announced a 709% return on its Bitcoin investments, which means that the YTD yield of 1,270% reported for the first half of 2025 already surpasses the total return achieved in 2024.

The company’s goal is to accumulate approximately 170,000 BTC — equivalent to 1% of the total Bitcoin supply — by 2032, with a focus on gradually increasing the amount of Bitcoin held per fully diluted share.