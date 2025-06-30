Polymarket Has Zohran Mamdani Locked in To Win NY Election

By: 99Bitcoins
2025/06/30 18:01
Zohran Mamdani crushed Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary last week, and now, according to Polymarket, he’s the frontrunner for mayor of New York.  At 33, the Democratic socialist is shaping what could be the city’s sharpest political shift in decades, running on a platform that “billionaires shouldn’t exist.”

Since then, there has been a full-blown internet war, with armchair economists, Twitter Marxists, and crypto libertarians all giving their take. The question at the center is: Should anyone really have a billion dollars?

(X)

How Would You Ensure No Billionaires Exist, Though?

Look at it this way:

The difference is absurd; it’s an obscene amount of money.

That’s at least the logic of the Mamdani supporters online, and they do have a point: New York’s wealth inequality is the worst in the nation.

(NYT)

According to Mamdani and NY Senator Alexander Ocasio-Cortez, billionaires should be taxed accordingly. They should take enough wealth and use it for the people.

To paraphrase their movement, taxing billionaires to the point that they remain millionaires is the equivalent of shaving off excess frosting on a cake.

However, the counterargument coming from AI Czar David Sachs and others is that billionaires will leave NYC en masse. They’ll go to Texas, Florida, Liechtenstein, UAE, Monaco, Buenos Aires, Singapore, or any number of other places outside of a socialist’s reach.

Some of the more extreme sides of the socialist movement have argued that it is treason to leave the country with wealth earned off the backs of their countrymen.

Polymarket: Mamdani Tops Democratic Primary

Despite his loss, Andrew Cuomo has signaled his intention to run independently under the “Fight and Deliver Party.” Similarly, incumbent Mayor Eric Adams remains in the race as an independent, following a controversial tenure marked by corruption allegations that the Department of Justice later abandoned.

Mamdani declared, “Tonight, we made history. I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City.”

Polymarket’s Mixed Track Record

Regardless of how Mamdani’s vision pans out, Polymarket gave Cuomo 80% odds for two months. That flipped within 30 minutes of vote returns, and Mamdani shot to 94.6%.

Nate Silver credited the platform for beating cable news to the punch. While its early bets missed, it nailed the turn when it mattered.

However, it should be noted that Polymarket was wrong and could screw up other critical elections in the future.

The post Polymarket Has Zohran Mamdani Locked in To Win NY Election appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

バリー・シルバートがYuma Asset Management（ユマ資産管理）で復帰し、BittensorのようなAIネットワークに投資するためのファンドを設立。DCGの創設者は、規制や市場の逆風に数年間直面した後、新たな試みとして1000万ドルの資金を投入し...
Crypto.news2025/10/10 02:03
ソラナの今月の動きは強さを示しましたが、亀裂も見られました。ピーク時の高い手数料と混在するバリデーターのアップタイム数値は、大胆なモメンタム指標でもつまずく可能性があることを示唆しています。一方、Pump.fun（PUMP）トークンの価格は、ローンチ以来ジェットコースターのようになっており、実績よりも投機に動かされています。では、暗号資産において実際に証明と見なされるものは何でしょうか [...] BlockDAGのCertiKとHalbornによるデュアル監査により、ソラナとPump.funが苦戦する中、2025年唯一の証明された暗号資産となっています。この記事はBlockonomiに最初に掲載されました。
Blockonomi2025/10/10 01:47
TLDR AtlasClearの株価は2000万ドルの資金調達後に55%急騰し、フィンテック成長を促進。2000万ドルの資金調達がAtlasClearのフィンテック拡大と技術アップグレードを推進。AtlasClearは2000万ドルの調達で勢いを得て、フィンテック市場での優位性を狙う。AtlasClearが技術と運営を拡大するための資金を確保し株価が急上昇。AtlasClearの2000万ドル契約がフィンテックと銀行業務での成長を加速。AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: [...] 「AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH)の株価が2000万ドルの資金調達で成長と拡大計画を推進し55%上昇」という記事がCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
