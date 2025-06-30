SOL bounces on ETF hopes, XRP eyes $27; XYZVerse targets 25,000% gains

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 19:13
ソラナ
SOL$218.33-4.56%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001001-13.03%
リップルコイン
XRP$2.792-3.80%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-6.63%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Solana and XRP prepare for potential breakouts, XYZVerse is stealing the spotlight with a fast-rising presale and bold ambitions to become the next 1,000x memecoin.

Table of Contents

  • XYZ presale frenzy heats up as market cap nears $15m
  • Solana dips but holds hopes
  • XRP declines, expects jump soon
  • Conclusion

Significant shifts are unfolding in the cryptocurrency arena. Solana is climbing after hitting a key support level, with optimism around exchange-traded funds fueling its rise. At the same time, XRP is poised for a major move that could send its value soaring to new heights. Adding to the excitement, XYZVerse is attracting attention with the potential for massive returns.

XYZ presale frenzy heats up as market cap nears $15m

XYZVerse (XYZ), the high-octane project fusing sports culture with crypto, is catching fire. With investor interest skyrocketing, XYZVerse is quickly breaking out from the typical memecoin crowd. Backed by a defined roadmap and a thriving, engaged community, the project was recently crowned Best New Meme Project, a title that’s only adding to its momentum.

Since kicking off its presale, XYZ has steadily climbed from just $0.0001 to $0.003333, with the next price tier locked in at $0.005. The final presale stage will see the token priced at $0.02, ahead of listings on both centralized (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX).

But the real buzz? A projected listing price of $0.10, which could hand early adopters up to 1,000x returns, assuming market cap targets are hit. With over $14 million already raised, the presale is now on track to smash the $15m milestone, signaling a wave of momentum from both retail and larger backers.

XYZVerse isn’t just about hype, it’s about rewarding loyalty. Active community members are earning airdropped XYZ tokens just for participating and showing up. This is a true play-to-earn model, where passion meets payoff.

XYZVerse is armed with a smart tokenomic structure, strategic listings, and planned token burns to drive value. Everything is geared toward a long-term run, not just a meme flash in the pan. Each milestone fuels its journey toward becoming one of the legendary plays of the crypto space.

The presale window is closing fast, and so is the opportunity to get in before XYZ potentially hits mainstream exchanges. With airdrops, staking benefits, and early access perks, XYZVerse is shaping up to be more than a meme, it’s a movement.

Solana dips but holds hopes

Solana (SOL) has experienced a significant decline over the past six months, with its price dropping by nearly 28%. In the last month alone, it fell by about 20%, and the past week showed a smaller decrease of almost 4%. This consistent downward trend highlights the selling pressure the cryptocurrency has been facing recently.

Currently, Solana is trading between $119.19 and $151.66. The nearest support level is at $106.52, and if the price slips below this point, it could find the next support at $74.05. On the upside, the nearest resistance level is $171.46, with a secondary resistance at $203.93. Breaking through these resistance levels could signal a potential reversal and upward momentum.

Technical indicators present a mixed outlook. The 10-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages are at $140.30 and $142.54 respectively, both slightly above the current price, suggesting a bearish trend. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 47.53, indicating that Solana is neither overbought nor oversold.

The MACD level is negative at -0.7511, pointing to potential continued downward movement. However, the Stochastic indicator is at 58.33, which is relatively neutral. Based on this data, Solana may continue to face challenges unless it can overcome the resistance levels ahead.

XRP declines, expects jump soon

Over the past week, XRP’s price has decreased by 3.23%, extending a month-long decline totaling 9.50%. Over six months, the coin has dropped 3.94%. Currently trading between $1.84 and $2.27, XRP is navigating a bearish phase that may persist unless it surpasses critical resistance levels.

The nearest resistance stands at $2.52. If XRP climbs above this, it could target the next resistance at $2.95, representing gains of roughly 11% and 30% from the current upper price. If the price falls below the support at $1.66, it may test the second support at $1.23, indicating further downside.

Technical indicators suggest caution. The 10-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages are close, at $2.10 and $2.14, showing weak momentum. The Relative Strength Index is at 36.48, nearing oversold territory. The Stochastic at 24.89 hints at potential for reversal, but the negative MACD level of -0.0181 reinforces bearish sentiment. Traders will watch these levels to see if XRP can reverse its downward trend.

Conclusion

Amid the bull run, SOL and XRP demonstrate strong performance, but XYZVerse offers exceptional potential with its sports-meme fusion, targeting unprecedented growth and community engagement.

To learn more about XYZVerse, visit the website, Telegram, and Twitter.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバートがYuma Asset Management（ユマ資産管理）で復帰し、BittensorのようなAIネットワークに投資するためのファンドを設立。DCGの創設者は、規制や市場の逆風に数年間直面した後、新たな試みとして1000万ドルの資金を投入し...
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1197-7.28%
FUND
FUND$0.0197+48.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.008192-1.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 02:03
Share
CertiKとHalbornによるBlockDAGのデュアル監査により、SolanaとPump.funが苦戦する中、2025年唯一の実証済み暗号資産となる

CertiKとHalbornによるBlockDAGのデュアル監査により、SolanaとPump.funが苦戦する中、2025年唯一の実証済み暗号資産となる

ソラナの今月の動きは強さを示しましたが、亀裂も見られました。ピーク時の高い手数料と混在するバリデーターのアップタイム数値は、大胆なモメンタム指標でもつまずく可能性があることを示唆しています。一方、Pump.fun（PUMP）トークンの価格は、ローンチ以来ジェットコースターのようになっており、実績よりも投機に動かされています。では、暗号資産において実際に証明と見なされるものは何でしょうか [...] BlockDAGのCertiKとHalbornによるデュアル監査により、ソラナとPump.funが苦戦する中、2025年唯一の証明された暗号資産となっています。この記事はBlockonomiに最初に掲載されました。
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005475-12.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008747+2.85%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.0027-2.77%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/10 01:47
Share
AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH)株価、2000万ドルの資金調達により成長と拡大計画を推進し55%急騰

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH)株価、2000万ドルの資金調達により成長と拡大計画を推進し55%急騰

TLDR AtlasClearの株価は2000万ドルの資金調達後に55%急騰し、フィンテック成長を促進。2000万ドルの資金調達がAtlasClearのフィンテック拡大と技術アップグレードを推進。AtlasClearは2000万ドルの調達で勢いを得て、フィンテック市場での優位性を狙う。AtlasClearが技術と運営を拡大するための資金を確保し株価が急上昇。AtlasClearの2000万ドル契約がフィンテックと銀行業務での成長を加速。AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: [...] 「AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH)の株価が2000万ドルの資金調達で成長と拡大計画を推進し55%上昇」という記事がCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
WorldAssets
INC$0.796+10.43%
Boost
BOOST$0.08757-0.40%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-6.63%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/10 02:14
Share

Trending News

More

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

CertiKとHalbornによるBlockDAGのデュアル監査により、SolanaとPump.funが苦戦する中、2025年唯一の実証済み暗号資産となる

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH)株価、2000万ドルの資金調達により成長と拡大計画を推進し55%急騰

ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

S&Pが新しいデジタル資産指数を追加する一方、MAGACOIN FINANCEは記録更新を続ける