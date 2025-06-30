Listed company Sanwei Xinan: Has participated in virtual currency and stable currency and other related businesses in Hong Kong By: PANews 2025/06/30 15:57

PANews reported on June 30 that according to Cailianshe, the listed company Sanwei Xinan said on the interactive platform that Web3.0-related applications, including stablecoin business, are all application areas that the company currently attaches great importance to. Stablecoin, as a digital currency, is widely used in cross-border payment and other scenarios. Cryptography, as the underlying supporting technology, will also play a very important role. As a provider of cryptographic infrastructure, the company has participated in virtual currency and stablecoin related businesses in Hong Kong, and provides security for related businesses based on long-term accumulated cryptographic technology and project delivery experience.