DOJ hands 97-month sentence to crypto scammer for $40m Ponzi scheme

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/30 16:07
Union
U$0.0027-59.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0343+52.85%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006397+2.05%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00658-5.86%
Octavia
VIA$0.0161-3.01%

Authorities in the United States have sentenced a man to 97 months in prison for his role in defrauding investors out of more than $40 million via a crypto Ponzi scheme.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 57-year-old Dwayne Golden was sentenced on June 27 by U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz II in Brooklyn federal court. Golden had pleaded guilty in September 2024 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Golden, alongside co-defendants Gregory Aggesen, Marquis Egerton (also known as “Mardy Eger”), and William White, operated three fraudulent digital asset firms—EmpowerCoin, ECoinPlus, and Jet-Coin.

Prosecutors said these companies promised guaranteed returns through overseas crypto trading but instead operated as Ponzi schemes, using new investor funds to pay earlier investors or to enrich themselves.

The scheme was active between April and August 2017, and investors were left with substantial losses after the operators shut down the platforms and disappeared with the funds.

Golden and his associates also attempted to obstruct federal investigations by destroying evidence and submitting false information to authorities.

Between 2017 and 2022, Golden, Aggesen, and White allegedly conspired to hinder a Federal Trade Commission probe and a federal grand jury investigation into the fraudulent operations. White reportedly acted on Aggesen’s behalf to provide misleading statements in response to official subpoenas.

Golden was also ordered to forfeit $2.46 million, with additional restitution to be decided later. Co-defendant William White has been sentenced to 30 months in prison, while Aggesen and Egerton are awaiting sentencing. 

Victims have been advised to submit restitution claims to the FBI as part of the ongoing recovery process.

Golden’s sentencing adds to a string of recent crypto-related enforcement actions by the DOJ in June. Earlier this month, the agency moved to seize over $225 million in cryptocurrency linked to pig butchering scams.

In a separate case, the DOJ filed a forfeiture action to seize over $7.7 million in crypto tied to North Korean operatives. Just days later, the agency also charged a Russian national and founder of a crypto payments firm for operating a $500 million money laundering scheme.

U.S. officials have signaled that aggressive enforcement will continue as crypto-related financial crimes are on the rise. 

The FBI and DOJ say they are committed to dismantling fraudulent operations and recovering stolen assets for victims through continued international cooperation and advanced blockchain tracing techniques.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

バリー・シルバートがYuma Asset Management（ユマ資産管理）で復帰し、BittensorのようなAIネットワークに投資するためのファンドを設立。DCGの創設者は、規制や市場の逆風に数年間直面した後、新たな試みとして1000万ドルの資金を投入し...
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1197-7.28%
FUND
FUND$0.0197+48.12%
Wink
LIKE$0.008192-1.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/10/10 02:03
Share
CertiKとHalbornによるBlockDAGのデュアル監査により、SolanaとPump.funが苦戦する中、2025年唯一の実証済み暗号資産となる

CertiKとHalbornによるBlockDAGのデュアル監査により、SolanaとPump.funが苦戦する中、2025年唯一の実証済み暗号資産となる

ソラナの今月の動きは強さを示しましたが、亀裂も見られました。ピーク時の高い手数料と混在するバリデーターのアップタイム数値は、大胆なモメンタム指標でもつまずく可能性があることを示唆しています。一方、Pump.fun（PUMP）トークンの価格は、ローンチ以来ジェットコースターのようになっており、実績よりも投機に動かされています。では、暗号資産において実際に証明と見なされるものは何でしょうか [...] BlockDAGのCertiKとHalbornによるデュアル監査により、ソラナとPump.funが苦戦する中、2025年唯一の証明された暗号資産となっています。この記事はBlockonomiに最初に掲載されました。
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005475-12.10%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008747+2.85%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.0027-2.77%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/10 01:47
Share
AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH)株価、2000万ドルの資金調達により成長と拡大計画を推進し55%急騰

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH)株価、2000万ドルの資金調達により成長と拡大計画を推進し55%急騰

TLDR AtlasClearの株価は2000万ドルの資金調達後に55%急騰し、フィンテック成長を促進。2000万ドルの資金調達がAtlasClearのフィンテック拡大と技術アップグレードを推進。AtlasClearは2000万ドルの調達で勢いを得て、フィンテック市場での優位性を狙う。AtlasClearが技術と運営を拡大するための資金を確保し株価が急上昇。AtlasClearの2000万ドル契約がフィンテックと銀行業務での成長を加速。AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: [...] 「AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH)の株価が2000万ドルの資金調達で成長と拡大計画を推進し55%上昇」という記事がCoinCentralに最初に掲載されました。
WorldAssets
INC$0.796+10.43%
Boost
BOOST$0.08757-0.40%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-6.63%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/10 02:14
Share

Trending News

More

バリー・シルバート、AI重視のユマ資産管理で暗号通貨業界に再参入

CertiKとHalbornによるBlockDAGのデュアル監査により、SolanaとPump.funが苦戦する中、2025年唯一の実証済み暗号資産となる

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. (ATCH)株価、2000万ドルの資金調達により成長と拡大計画を推進し55%急騰

ハイパースケールデータ、拡張のために3000万ドルの負債を削減

S&Pが新しいデジタル資産指数を追加する一方、MAGACOIN FINANCEは記録更新を続ける